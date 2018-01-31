By Trend

Chairman of the Kazakh Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin will arrive on an official visit to Baku on Feb.1, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic Speaking Countries (TURKPA) told Trend on January 31.

During the visit, Nigmatulin will visit the TURKPA Secretariat.

The Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking Countries is a parliamentary association, goals of which are the creation of a mechanism of interparliamentary relations among Turkic-speaking countries, harmonization of political views, exchange of information, promotion of Turkish culture, expansion of economic relations, implementation of joint projects, finding solutions to the problems of the Turkic world.

TurkPA was established on Nov. 21, 2008, according to the Agreement signed by heads of parliaments of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.

