By Kamila Aliyeva

Kazakhstan plans to abolish legislative norms on selective inspections of enterprises.

“We get a lot of criticism that we are pursuing the ratings. In fact, we are not. We constantly work to simplify the life of business. There is a big bill in the parliament. The main novelty in it is the introduction of the institute of preventive control instead of selective inspections of business,” Uzbek Vice-minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin said, Kazinform reported.

Inspection is a very serious burden on the business. When businessmen get checked, faults are being found, and they are fined. Now, this will not happen. That is, the inspectors will go out to the businessman, find faults and give time for correction. In the presence of violation there will be no punishment. Without violations, it's hard to work in real life, we all understand this, but, nevertheless, standards must be observed. Therefore, we will not fine, but give time to correct it.

“This bill will concern all bodies, we hope that it will be put into effect in early April,” Zhumangarin said on the sidelines of a meeting of government representatives with the business community to explain reforms aimed at improving the business climate in Kazakhstan.

The abolition of selective inspections will not lead to the threat of the provision of poor-quality services and goods to the population by the business, according to the vice-minister.

“We have analyzed this issue, every reform has its own time. About five years ago, the cancellation of random inspections would be impossible, but now we have an NPP, the business is organized, it wants to work transparently, and for this business needs confidence that it will be allowed to work normally. But no one is going to cancel the requirements to the quality of products,” he assured.

In general, there are three types of inspections. First of all, there are inspections conducted in accordance with a special order on the basis of risk assessment (with respect to a particular inspected entity (object) with a view to preventing and (or) eliminating the immediate threat to life and health of the person, the environment, the legitimate interests of individuals and legal entities, the state).

Secondly, there are selective inspections which are carried out with respect to a particular inspected entity (object) based on an assessment of the degree of risk, based on the results of the analysis of reporting, the results of other forms of control.

Unplanned inspections can be conducted for specific facts and circumstances, which served as the basis for appointing an inspection with respect to a particular entity (object), with a view to preventing and (or) eliminating the immediate threat to life and health of the person, the environment, the legitimate interests of individuals and legal entities, the state.

---

Kamila Aliyeva is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Kami_Aliyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz