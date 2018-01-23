By Trend

Iran's mutual trade with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) has witnessed decrease during the current fiscal year (started March 20, 2017).

The latest data released by Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI)‎ indicates that the Islamic Republic's export to CIS countries has registered a fall by 4 percent in terms of value to $1,430 million during the first nine months of the current fiscal year (March 20-Dec. 21).

Iran exported 2.611 million tons of non-oil goods to the CIS countries in the period, 21 percent less, year-on-year.

Iran’s non-oil exports to various economic regions, based on the TPOI data:

Economic organization March 20-Dec. 21, 2017 (million USD) March 20-Dec. 21, 2016 (million USD) Change OIC 15,722 17,274 -9% ECO 5,236 6,329 -17% GCC 5,147 6,082 -15% ASEAN 1,452 865 68% CIS 1,430 1,497 -4% EU 1,062 1,191 -11%

CIS exports to Iran also registered the highest fall during the 9-month period and stood at $897 million (52 percent less year-on-year). CIS was the only region that witnessed negative exports growth to Iran compared to the preceding year.

Meanwhile the volume of the exported goods in the period amounted to 1.718 million tons, indicating a 41-percent fall compared to the first nine months of the preceding fiscal year.

Iran’s imports from various economic regions, based on the TPOI data:

Economic organization March 20-Dec. 21, 2017 (million USD) March 20-Dec. 21, 2016 (million USD) Change OIC 8,651 5,490 58% EU 7,540 5,874 28 % GCC 5,623 4,655 21% ECO 2,935 2,494 18% ASEAN 1,534 1,177 30% CIS 897 1,880 -52%

