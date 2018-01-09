By Trend

Five health facilities, including two large facilities, were privatized in Kazakhstan in December 2017 within the framework of the Complex Privatization Plan for 2016-2020, the Finance Ministry of Kazakhstan said in a message on January 9.

The sale price of the objects was 18, 246 billion tenges.

In particular, the National Scientific Medical Center was privatized. The sale price was 6 billion tenge. It was sold with the condition of maintaining the profile of activities and provided medical services for five years.

Also, Kazmedtech JSC was sold at the price of 5,801 billion tenges. The object was transferred for three years to trust management with the right of subsequent repayment with the condition of maintaining the activity profile and social orientation of Kazmedtech JSC.

In particular, the preservation of the interest rate on leasing (under previously concluded financial leasing contracts); Preservation of current conditions for providing leasing for public health organizations during the trust management.

Also, the Scientific Urology Center named after Academician B.U. Jarbusynova (the sale price - 1.105 billion tenges, with the condition of maintaining the main activity profile for 10 years), JSC "Kazakh Order" Badge of Honor "Research Institute of Eye Diseases" (2.3 billion tenges, with the condition of maintaining the main activity profile for 10 years), JSC "South Kazakhstan State Pharmaceutical Academy" (3,040 billion tenges, with the condition of maintaining the main activity profile for 10 years) were sold as well.

Overall, nine public health facilities worth 23,434 billion were sold during the implementation of the Comprehensive Privatization Plan for 2016-2020.

The official exchange rate for January 9, 2018 is 330.43 KZT / USD

---

