President of SOCAR receives CEO of TotalEnergies [PHOTOS]

1 September 2023 13:37 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

President of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf met with the CEO of TotalEnergies Patrick Puyane, Azernews reports, citing SOCAR.

​ At the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the long-term effective cooperation between SOCAR and TotalEnergies, and the strategic importance of jointly implemented projects in terms of the energy security of Azerbaijan and the economic development of the region was emphasized. Within the framework of the meeting, the historical significance of the start of gas production from the Absheron gas-condensate field under the Initial Production Scheme (IPS) project and the event organized on this occasion was noted. Based on the instructions given by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev regarding the full-scale development of the Absheron gas-condensate field, the work to be done in this direction was discussed.

At the meeting, the current operations, technical and technological safety systems of the IHS project, as well as the steps taken on the second stage of development of the Absheron gas-condensate field and opportunities for cooperation in the field of energy were reviewed, and other issues of mutual interest were exchanged.

