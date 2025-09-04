Azerbaijan offers condolences to Sudan over deadly landslide
Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed condolences to Sudan following a deadly landslide that claimed multiple lives.
In a statement posted on the ministry’s official account on “X,” it reads: “We express our profound sorrow over the tragic loss of lives caused by the landslide in #Sudan.
We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and share the grief of the brotherly people of Sudan in this difficult time.
We wish a speedy recovery to the injured and hope that the people of Sudan overcome the consequences of this tragedy with strength and resilience.”
The message reflects Azerbaijan’s solidarity with Sudan in the face of the disaster.
