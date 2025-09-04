Azerbaijan extends condolences to Portugal over Lisbon funicular accident
Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed condolences to Portugal following a tragic funicular accident in Lisbon, Azernews reports.
In a message shared on the ministry’s official account on “X,” it reads:
“We are deeply saddened by the tragic funicular derailment in Lisbon's Gloria line.
We express heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those who perished, and wish a speady recovery to the injured.”
The statement underscores Azerbaijan’s solidarity with Portugal during this difficult time.
