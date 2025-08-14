Spain-based EDATV highlights historic Washington meeting between Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders [VIDEO]

14 August 2025 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

Spain-based news outlet EDATV aired a special live program focusing on the historic signing of the Joint Declaration between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Washington, D.C. The discussion featured Mahir Qurbanov, head of the Caucasus–Ibero-America Think Tank and a well-known expert on Spanish-speaking countries.

According to Azernews, during the broadcast, M. Qurbanov emphasised that President Aliyev’s meetings at the White House on August 8 marked a turning point in Azerbaijan’s diplomatic history. The visit not only gave a strong impetus to advancing the Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agenda toward concrete outcomes but also elevated Azerbaijan–U.S. relations to the level of strategic partnership.

“The international community highly values the historic Joint Declaration signed between President Aliyev and Prime Minister Pashinyan, mediated by U.S. President Donald Trump,” Qurbanov noted.

He further explained that the Joint Declaration signed in Washington represents a political course determined by Azerbaijan’s leadership, shaping not only the country’s future but also that of the South Caucasus region. According to Qurbanov, the process underscores the Azerbaijani President’s unwavering commitment to national interests, principled stance, and resolute determination.