Azerbaijan’s Independence Day solemnly marked in London’s Lancaster Palace [PHOTOS]

A formal reception celebrating the 107th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s independence was held at the prestigious Lancaster Palace in London, hosted by the Azerbaijani Embassy in the United Kingdom, Azernews reports.

The event brought together a wide range of high-profile attendees, including representatives from the British Foreign and Defense Ministries, a member of the Royal Palace, Members of Parliament, ambassadors and diplomatic corps accredited in London, public figures, media representatives, members of the Azerbaijani diaspora, and Azerbaijani students studying in the UK.

The ceremony opened with the national anthems of the United Kingdom and Azerbaijan. In his address, Ambassador Elin Suleymanov highlighted the significance of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR), describing it as "the first parliamentary democracy in the Muslim East." He emphasized that although the ADR lasted only 23 months, it laid the foundation for modern Azerbaijan’s statehood and democratic principles.

"Today, every Azerbaijani youth should be closely acquainted with the tumultuous but glorious history of our independence, understand that it was not easily gained, and always work to preserve it," Suleymanov said.

He also expressed appreciation for the congratulatory message sent by King Charles III to President Ilham Aliyev, noting the dynamic and multifaceted ties between Azerbaijan and the UK. Touching on the long-term cooperation in traditional energy and the growing partnership in green energy, Suleymanov thanked the UK for its high-level representation and support for the successful hosting of COP29 in Baku.

Referring to regional developments, Suleymanov said that Azerbaijan, together with Türkiye, Georgia, Central Asian nations and others, is "creating a stable and progressive new region." He noted Baku’s initiatives in the post-conflict normalization process with Armenia and voiced hope that Yerevan will take constructive steps toward regional integration.

He further dedicated the event to both Independence Day and the upcoming Armed Forces Day, paying tribute to the Azerbaijani Army’s role in liberating the country’s territories and securing national sovereignty. The ambassador extended special congratulations to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

British Foreign Office representative Mark Clayton also addressed the audience, praising the strong and expanding ties between the UK and Azerbaijan. “We are proud of the depth, breadth, and strength of our bilateral relations,” he said, pointing to close cooperation in education, defense, and economic sectors.

Clayton described COP29 as a milestone that led to the first-ever visit of a sitting British Prime Minister to Azerbaijan. He also welcomed President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to the UK last July during the European Political Community summit.

Highlighting recent developments, he stated, “The leaders’ shared interest in boosting trade and investment has already yielded results, including the appointment of a new trade envoy for Azerbaijan.” Clayton further noted the April 30 bilateral economic commission meeting in London, the appointment of a new British military attaché to Baku, and planned political consultations later this year.

Describing Azerbaijan as an “important security partner,” Clayton acknowledged the country’s challenges on its path to independence and voiced support for the ongoing normalization process between Baku and Yerevan, including recent talks in Tirana.

The evening concluded with a formal banquet and a musical performance.