GUAM Secretary General congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

28 May 2025 16:52 (UTC+04:00)

Altai Efendiev, GUAM Secretary General, has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of 28 May – Independence Day.

According to Azernews, the letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the International Secretariat of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development - GUAM and me personally, I would like to extend our most sincere congratulations to you and, in your person, to the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Independence Day.

Marking the 107th Anniversary of the independence of the first Democratic Republic, the modern Republic of Azerbaijan, remaining true to the ideals of the former, has proved to be a faithful successor, realizing the cherished aspirations of all Azerbaijanis for independence, sovereignty, progress, and the preservation of national identity.

The last three decades of this centennial have been both extremely dramatic and critical in the nation's history since independence was regained in 1991. The resilience of Azerbaijani people and its leadership and their commitment to the ideals has been tested through instigation and imposition of ethnic conflicts, secessionist movements, coups d'etat and assassination attempts on its leaders, finally, war and occupation of the fifth of its territory with a million of refugees and displaced, literally every eighth person living in the country. The destiny and the future of the nation were at stake. It is strong political will and leadership, wisdom, and strategic vision of the National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, coupled with the support of the people, that paved the way and laid the foundations for overcoming all those challenges and the revival of the nation.

The last two decades, and particularly the last five years, under your leadership were decisive in the triumphant victory and complete restoration of integrity and sovereignty over the entire territory of the country within internationally recognized borders.

Today, Azerbaijan is, as never before, a strong, united, and proud nation that looks to a new and bright future with confidence. The nation is successfully implementing an unprecedented program of rehabilitation and reconstruction in the liberated lands and across the entire country's territory. As a dynamic and thriving economy, Azerbaijan also serves as an engine for regional development and international cooperation by initiating and implementing key projects and initiatives.

Azerbaijan is becoming an increasingly critical regional and international actor, with authority and influence well exceeding its size and outstretching its geography. It champions peace, security, and dialogue through the leadership in the global organizations and initiatives, such as the NAM, the COP, and other international platforms. In times of crisis of the system of international relations, when international law is being ignored and violated, Azerbaijan, led by example, is championing a just and fair world for all nations, big and small, based on the established norms and principles of peaceful coexistence.

We highly appreciate Azerbaijan's role as a founding member of the ODED-GUAM, through its pursuit of a pragmatic, practical, and result-oriented approach in forging regional cooperation among our friendly nations and strategic partners. We strongly believe that the ODED-GUAM is a unique and effective regional platform for promoting peace, security, and cooperation. We look forward to further strengthening our mutually beneficial cooperation in this region, which is of ever-growing strategic importance.

Excellency,

On this festive occasion, we wish you every success in your activities aimed at further developing the country and strengthening its independence and sovereignty! We wish the people of Azerbaijan peace, progress and prosperity!"