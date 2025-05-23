Migration caravan reaches Kangarli, 49 families resettled

23 May 2025 15:38 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The migration caravan, which departed for its native land on May 23, has reached Kangarli village in Aghdam, Azernews reports.

According to the data, 49 families comprising 232 individuals were resettled in this phase and received keys to newly built individual houses. Representatives from the Special Representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend regions, along with the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, attended the ceremony.

It should be noted that currently in Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur, in addition to former internally displaced persons who have returned, more than 40,000 people are involved in project implementation and serve in local branches of various state agencies.

They also work in resumed operations in sectors such as healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy.