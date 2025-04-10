Armenian citizen admits illegal service in occupied Azerbaijani territories during trial

10 April 2025 15:48 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

During the ongoing trial at the Baku Military Court on April 10, Melikset Pashayan, one of the accused, admitted to illegally serving in the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan while answering questions from state prosecutors. Pashayan, who served in the armed forces of Armenia, revealed that he had been issued a "Kalashnikov" weapon, Azernews reports.

The accused disclosed that he had been stationed at combat posts in various directions, including in the villages of Sarijaly, Gulluja, and other areas of the Aghdam region. In response to a question from state prosecutor Fuad Musayev, Pashayan acknowledged that "Aghdam is a region of the Republic of Azerbaijan," but could not provide an answer when asked what he was protecting in Azerbaijan's territories.

This trial is part of ongoing proceedings against citizens of Armenia accused of war crimes, including the preparation and waging of aggressive war, genocide, violations of international laws of war, terrorism, and numerous other crimes committed as a result of Armenia's military aggression.