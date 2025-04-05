President of Uzbekistan makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev

5 April 2025 16:20 (UTC+04:00)

Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on April 5.

During the conversation, the two heads of state discussed current issues on the bilateral and multilateral agenda.

They emphasized the importance of accelerating the implementation of economic, trade, investment and humanitarian projects.

The presidents also exchanged views on future high-level meetings.

During the phone call, the sides discussed regional cooperation, including within the frameworks of the Organization of Turkic States and the Economic Cooperation Organization.