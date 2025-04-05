Azerbaijan, Pakistan brainstorm interparliamentary relations

5 April 2025 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani Parliament Chairperson (Speaker) Sahiba Gafarova has met with the Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani in Tashkent during her working visit to Uzbekistan, a source in the parliament told Azernews.

The meeting saw a broad exchange of views on the relations between our friendly and brotherly countries and parliaments.

It was emphasized that the strategic relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan are based on the principles of friendship and brotherhood.

The mutual visits of the heads of state have stimulated the further expansion of these relations.

It was highlighted that our countries have successful cooperation both on a bilateral basis and support each other on all international platforms.

During the conversation, it was noted that the legislative bodies of both countries make significant contributions to the further development of relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

Gafarova, recalling her meeting with the Senate chairman in Baku this February, emphasized that close contacts and positive dialogue serve to strengthen the cooperation between the two countries' parliaments.

The meeting expressed satisfaction with the cooperation and mutual support in international parliamentary organizations.

The speaker informed her counterpart about the activities of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network, which was created under the initiative of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and the steps taken toward the institutional development of the organization.

It was expressed that the fourth conference of the network, which will be held in Tashkent, will lead to important discussions and successful outcomes for the future development of the organization.

Meanwhile, Gilani highly appreciated the work carried out under the leadership of Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Network.

He noted that his country attaches great importance to its relations with Azerbaijan and emphasized that Pakistan and Azerbaijan are brotherly countries that always support each other.

He also expressed the importance of people-to-people contacts.

In this regard, the significance of further expanding cooperation between parliaments was pointed out.

The meeting also involved an exchange of views on other mutually interesting issues.