Germany views middle corridor as key to economic cooperation, says President Steinmeier

2 April 2025 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Germany places great importance on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) as a strategic trade route, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier stated during a joint press briefing with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

Steinmeier highlighted Azerbaijan’s growing role as a trade hub at the crossroads of major international routes.

"Berlin is a supporter of the development of cooperation in the field of transport. Azerbaijan can play an important role in the development of our transport relations with Central Asia, the Far East, and China. In this regard, the Middle Corridor is an important project for the German economy," he said.

He also stressed that achieving sustainable peace and stability in the South Caucasus would further boost economic development in the region.