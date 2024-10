7 October 2024 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

On October 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in the Russian Federation to attend a meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council, Azernews reports.

At Moscow’s Vnukovo-2 International Airport, the President of Azerbaijan was welcomed by Mikhail Galuzin, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia, along with other officials.

