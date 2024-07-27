Azerbaijani director's film to be showcased in main program of Sarajevo Film Festival

27 July 2024 12:16 (UTC+04:00)

Director Azer Guliyev’s short film "As If You’re Not Here" will be featured in the main program of the 30th Sarajevo Film Festival, Azernews reports.

According to information on the festival's website, the traditional festival, held in the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, will take place this year from August 16 to 23.

The festival's competition program will showcase a total of 54 films across categories including feature, documentary, short, and student films.

It is worth noting that the film "As If You’re Not Here" was previously screened in the short film competition at the 77th Cannes International Film Festival in May.

The film's main character is Leyla. Samir and Leyla decide to escape from the conflicts in their families. The next day, Samir disappears...

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz