11 March 2024 14:38 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev watched via a video link the ceremony marking the arrival of a container train from China's Xi'an terminal to Baku's Absheron station, Azernews reports.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz