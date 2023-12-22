National Leader of Turkmen People congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

22 December 2023 16:24 (UTC+04:00)

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, National Leader of the Turkmen People and Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

Please accept my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your birthday.

I would like to express my gratitude to you for your significant contribution and special attention to strengthening and developing bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Taking this pleasant opportunity, dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I sincerely wish you robust health, happiness and success in all your endeavors.

Respectfully,

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

National Leader of the Turkmen People,

Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan"

