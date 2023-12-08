Ecology Minister participates in event on Climate Change in Dubai [PHOTOS]

8 December 2023 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Asim Aliyev

The 28th session of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is underway in Dubai (UAE), and Azerbaijani Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Mukhtar Babayev took part in these events, Azernews reports.

The 9th day of the conference was dedicated to the theme "Youth, children, education and skills".

Three parallel events corresponding to the thematic directions were held in the Azerbaijani pavilion operating within the framework of the conference.

Representatives of international organizations and friendly countries participated in the events.

At the same time, a bilateral meeting was held in the Azerbaijani pavilion with the Executive Secretary of the UN Environment Program Inger Anderson, where the prospects of mutual cooperation were discussed.

The concept of Azerbaijan's pavilion was presented with high-tech solutions and green initiatives of the country. It was highly appreciated by the guests.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz