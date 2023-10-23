EU foreign ministers to discuss relations between Azerbaijan, Armenia

23 October 2023 13:21 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Foreign Ministers of the European Union (EU) member states will discuss the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia at a meeting to be held today in Luxembourg. European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Joseph Borrell told journalists before the meeting, Azernews reports.

In addition, the agenda of the meeting includes a discussion of the situation in Gaza, as well as the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

It should be noted that today Tehran will host a meeting of foreign ministers in the "3+3" format.

The meeting, which will be held at the level of foreign ministers, will discuss the issues of studying the problems of the South Caucasus, and the development of regional cooperation (political, economic, security, transit, energy, etc.).

One of the main goals of the meeting, held in the "3+3" format, is to solve regional problems without the participation of countries outside the region and with the participation of regional countries, as well as to hold peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

It should be noted that the first meeting in the "3+3" format was held last year in Moscow at the level of deputy foreign ministers without the participation of Georgia.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz