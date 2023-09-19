Conference with participation of command staff of Azerbaijan Army is being held

19 September 2023 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

On September 19, a conference on the topic "Improving the moral-psychological readiness of personnel and strengthening discipline in military units" with the participation of the deputy defense ministers, commanders of the Army Corps and formations, as well as officers specialized in ideological work and moral-psychological support and law started its work at the Training and Education Center of the Azerbaijan Army, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

The conference will discuss the work done during this year, the role of military units’ commanders in organizing and conducting activities on the moral-psychological readiness of military personnel, officers' knowledge of guidance documents in the field of military legislation, strengthening military discipline, as well as preparation for the winter period and a number of other topical issues.

The conference will last until September 21.

