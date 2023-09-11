Azerbaijani President receives Israel's Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development [PHOTOS]

11 September 2023 11:49 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Israel Avi Dichter, who is on a visit to the country, through a video conference, Azernews reports.

The reason for holding the meeting in the format of a video conference is that the members of the Israeli delegation tested positive for COVID-19.

Touching on the bilateral relations, they noted that President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog`s official visit to Azerbaijan this May contributed to the expansion of bilateral ties. The sides pointed out a visit of the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan to Israel a few days ago, and stressed the importance of opening the embassy of Azerbaijan in Israel.

They hailed the development of cooperation in the field of agriculture and the exchange of experience in this regard, adding that there is good potential for expanding relations in this area even further.

The sides expressed confidence that Avi Dichter`s visit would contribute to the deepening of cooperation in the field of agriculture.

---

