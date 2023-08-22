Spokesperson: Armenia tries to justify its destructive activities

22 August 2023 02:29 (UTC+04:00)

The Armenian side is trying to justify its destructive activities, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

"Armenia, ignoring the decisions of the UN Security Council taken in connection with the occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan for almost 30 years, continues to flagrantly violate the norms and principles of international law after the end of the 44-day war and, recently, takes unreasonable manipulative steps, besides convening the UN Security Council.

After the country's irrational steps failed and yielded no results, the Armenian side is trying to justify its destructive activities with various excuses and baseless statements.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry should normalize relations with neighboring countries on the basis of international law and refrain from subversive activities that impede peace in the region, instead of creating unrealistic expectations and false explanations in the Armenian society,” the statement says.

