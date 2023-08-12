Ombudswoman reacts "expert opinion" of former ICC Prosecutor General Ocampo

12 August 2023 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

The opinions expressed in the politically commissioned "expert opinion" of the former Attorney General of the International Criminal Court, Luis Moreno Ocampo, are completely unfounded and biased, Azernews reports.

This was reported in the Office of the Human Rights Commisioner (Ombudsman).

It was noted that both legal and historical mistakes were deliberately made in the anti-Azerbaijani conclusion drawn up by a person with a dark past.

“We regret to note that lately, in statements and reports prepared by some “international experts” on the example of Ocampo, double standards are allowed against Azerbaijan, and the main goal is to cause a conflict based on ethnic hatred, to prevent the integration of the Armenian minority living in Garabagh into Azerbaijani society.

Therefore, addressing representatives of international organizations, as well as independent experts, we urge, when conducting research on any conflict, to deeply study the essence of the issue, not to distort the available facts, to avoid steps that artificially aggravate relations between people, to support efforts aimed at ensuring a just peace and sustainable security,” the report said.

---

