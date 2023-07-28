Official Baku calls on international community to condemn destructive activities of Armenia

28 July 2023 11:31 (UTC+04:00)

"The expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Armenia is not only a historical fact, but also the Armenian side, which purposefully changed thousands of Azerbaijani toponyms in the territory of Armenia, destroyed the traces of Azerbaijan on the territory of Armenia, destroyed historical monuments, and thereby attempted to Armenianize the historical lands of Azerbaijan, both during Soviet Armenia and since the 1990s. It is hypocritical for Azerbaijan to present its use of the term West Azerbaijan Community as a violation of international law." Azernews reports.

This was stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan regarding the baseless opinions expressed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan during an interview with the press on July 27.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz