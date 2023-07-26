Emin Huseynov: We reiterate that Aghdam-Khankendi road open for transportation of goods

26 July 2023 20:05 (UTC+04:00)

As reported by the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, an attempt is being made by Armenia to sabotage the Lachin state border checkpoint by concentrating vehicles for the purpose of political manipulation and propaganda, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories included in the Karabakh economic region Emin Huseynov, Azernews reports.

Emin Huseynov noted further that “the Republic of Azerbaijan has declared at various levels that the Aghdam-Khankendi road can be used to transport goods to the areas where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed. It is completely incomprehensible why people who call themselves representatives of the self-styled regime are refusing to use the Barda-Aghdam road, which is undergoing reconstruction after occupation and allows goods to be delivered more quickly and efficiently. The purpose is nothing but to stage a political show and speculation. We reiterate that the Aghdam-Khankendi road is open for the transportation of goods.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz