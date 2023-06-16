Wounded Azerbaijani serviceman spoke about Armenia's provocation

16 June 2023 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

While raising the Azerbaijani flag on our sovereign territory, the Armenian side resorted to provocation and began to fire at our servicemen a Lachin BCB.

Azerbaijani serviceman Elshan Rustamov, who was injured as a result of a provocation committed by Armenia yesterday in the direction of the Lachin border checkpoint, said this, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

"At that time we were unarmed. When the enemy side resorted to provocation, we quickly began to take up position, and at that time I was wounded in the left leg," he said.

It should be noted that on June 15, 2023, at 08:45, as a result of shelling from the territory of Armenia, a serviceman of the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan, who served at the Lachin BCP, was wounded. The enemy firing point was suppressed by return fire, and the combat situation is under the control of our units.

Note that at the moment the passage of cars through the Lachin BCP has been stopped. It will not work smoothly until a full investigation of what happened is carried out, or until Armenia takes full responsibility for the provocation.

Azernews present full video interview with Elshan Rustamov:

---

