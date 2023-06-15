Pakistani Prime Minister visits Icherisheher [PHOTOS]

15 June 2023 22:00 (UTC+04:00)

Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, has visited Icherisheher, Inner City, one of the world`s cultural heritage monuments.

The tour began with acquaintance with the Maiden Tower, a globally important historical-architectural monument. The Pakistani Prime Minister was informed of the history of the ancient monument.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was also informed about the State Historical-Architectural Reserve “Icherisheher”, which is included on the UNESCO World Heritage List, as well as the landscaping and restoration works carried out here.

The Pakistani PM, who visited the Icherisheher Center for Traditional Arts Center, was presented with gifts.

Familiarization with the Inner City made a great impression on Pakistani PM Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

