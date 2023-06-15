Official welcome ceremony held for Pakistani Prime Minister [PHOTOS]

15 June 2023 11:28 (UTC+04:00)

An official welcome ceremony has today been held for Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Pakistani Prime Minister in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif saluted the Azerbaijani soldiers.

President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reviewed the guard of honor.

The national anthems of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

The delegation of Azerbaijan was introduced to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, while the delegation of Pakistan was introduced to the President of Azerbaijan.

The guard of honor marched in front of President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to the accompaniment of a military march.

President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif posed for official photos.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz