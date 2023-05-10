Azerbaijani Ambassador meets with Chairman of Israel-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group
Azerbaijani Ambassador to Israel Mukhtar Mammadov met with Knesset member, chairman of the Israel-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group Vladimir Belyak.
According to Azernews, the diplomat wrote about this on his Twitter page:
"Had a productive meeting with Member of the Israel-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group Vladimir Belyak. Discussed our bilateral ties and stressed the importance of strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation," ambassador tweeted.
