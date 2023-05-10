Azernews.Az

Wednesday May 10 2023

Azerbaijani Ambassador meets with Chairman of Israel-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group

10 May 2023 10:44 (UTC+04:00)
Rena Murshud
Azerbaijani Ambassador to Israel Mukhtar Mammadov met with Knesset member, chairman of the Israel-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group Vladimir Belyak.

According to Azernews, the diplomat wrote about this on his Twitter page:

"Had a productive meeting with Member of the Israel-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group Vladimir Belyak. Discussed our bilateral ties and stressed the importance of strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation," ambassador tweeted.

---

