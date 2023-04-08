President, Sec Gen and Board members of Turkic Chamber of Commerce and Industry elected

8 April 2023 12:40 (UTC+04:00)

The first meeting of the Turkic Chambers of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) was held in Istanbul on April 7, Azernews reports via the TCCI website.

According to the source, the president, the secretary-general and members of the board of the chamber were elected at the meeting.

The Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Ambassador Kubanychbek Omuraliev, the President of Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB) Rifat Hisarciklioglu, the President of Turkic Investment Fund Baghdad Amreyev, the Presidents of Chamber of Commerce and Industry and delegates from the member states and observers of the OTS attended the TCCI General Assembly meeting.

The meeting began with speeches of heads of delegations. Following the speeches, Adem Kula presented the annual report of TCCI. During the meeting the President, the Secretary General and the Board of TCCI were elected.

The delegates from member states and observers elected Rifat Hisarciklioglu as the President and Adem Kula as the Secretary General of TCCI.

The delegates decided to hold the next meeting of TCCI in Kazakhstan on the sidelines of the OTS Summit.

The Turkic Chamber of Commerce and Industry was established in Kazakhstan in 2019. The aim of TCCI is to improve trade relations among the OTS countries.

---

