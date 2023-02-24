Azerbaijani army tank units perform military tasks to remain combat ready [VIDEO]

24 February 2023 12:35 (UTC+04:00)

Tank crews of the Azerbaijan army performed various exercises on driving and fire training at the shooting range of the army in accordance with the combat training plan for 2023 as approved by the Azerbaijani defense minister, Azernews reports citing the ministry.

According to the Defense Ministry, the tank crews overcame natural and artificial obstacles in the area and successfully performed the tasks of controlling combat vehicles and destroying conventional enemy targets from their location and on the move.

“The main focus of the exercises is to increase the knowledge and skills of military personnel, as well as to improve their combat skills,” the ministry added.

