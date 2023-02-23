Zaur Darabzade wins EY Entrepreneur of Year in Social Impact nomination [PHOTO/VIDEO]

23 February 2023 18:25 (UTC+04:00)

EY Entrepreneur of the Year (Ernst & Young), the prestigious competition held in Azerbaijan by EY Azerbaijan has come to an end. According to Azernews, the prestigious competition is a global program organized by EY Azerbaijan to recognize the entrepreneurial achievements of individuals and companies.

The program has existed for more than 30 years. It is held annually in many countries around the world.

This year, 13 strong candidates who have shown leadership qualities in entrepreneurship, have been selected for the competition final in Azerbaijan.

The winner among the candidates, who made their way to the final, will represent Azerbaijan at the international stage of the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year to be held in Morocco this June.

At the final stage of the competition, the Chairman of the CinemaPlus Supervisory Board Zaur Darabzade was presented with the Social Impact award in the EY Entrepreneur of the Year competition.

In his speech, Zaur Darabzade noted that after a two-year break due to the pandemic, CinemaPlus ended the reporting period with a profit. He also thanked the cinema staff, as well as the audience who support CinemaPlus.

The winner of the competition was determined by an independent jury consisting of prominent representatives of the business community and international financial and credit organizations.

Noting that Entrepreneur of the Year is the first global program of its kind that recognizes those who create and run successful, growing, and dynamic businesses recognized through regional, national, and global programs.

