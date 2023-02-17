AZERNEWS releases another print issue

17 February 2023 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 10 February.

The new edition includes several interesting articles, such as "Groundwork for Azerbaijani-Armenian peace deal laid as leaders heading for Munich Security event"; "Azerbaijani & UAE premiers mull co-op in various sectors"; "Azerbaijan's new energy projects: What are their economic & political benefits"; "Iran’s ‘Turkmenchay threat’ reveals idle Persian hypocrisy" etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.