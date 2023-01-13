Pakistani premier thanks Azerbaijan for financial aid to flood victims

13 January 2023 13:06 (UTC+04:00)

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for his ongoing support to flood victims in Pakistan, Azernews reports via Twitter.

"Last but not least, I am grateful to H.E. President Ilham Aliyev @presidentaz for Azerbaijan’s continuing support for flood victims of Pakistan. Such kind gestures are not only morale boosting for the flood-affected people but also rebuild our faith in the shared humanity," Sharif's tweet said.

To recap, since 2010, about $7 million has been allocated by Azerbaijan to support the elimination of the consequences of floods that occurred in different years in Pakistan.

In August 2022, Azerbaijan provided $2 million in financial aid to Pakistan to help clean up the devastation caused by the recent floods, considered the worst natural disaster in Pakistan's history. Given the scale of the consequences, President Ilham Aliyev instructed the allocation of additional financial assistance for humanitarian purposes to the tune of $2 million to support the initiative.

The natural disaster in 2022 hit a third of the country, killing and injuring 15,000 people and displacing 33 million, making it the most devastating natural disaster in Pakistan's history.

Last year, Pakistan and Azerbaijan marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Over the 30-year-long period of diplomatic relations, the two countries have been able to build strong ties based on partnership in the economic, cultural, and educational spheres.

Pakistan has always supported Azerbaijan in the Karabakh conflict and Azerbaijan backed Islamabad over the Kashmir issue. Azerbaijan has been a consistent advocate for the rights of the Kashmiri people as a member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

The trade turnover between the two countries totaled $20.3 million in January-November 2022.

