Meeting of Azerbaijan-Türkiye High-Level Military Dialogue wraps up [PHOTO]

10 December 2022 15:05 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The 14th Meeting of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye High-Level Military Dialogue, chaired by the Rector of the National Defense University of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Lieutenant General Heydar Piriyev, and Second Chief of the Turkish General Staff, Army General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, in Ankara, wrapped up, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The participants reviewed the current state and prospects for the development of Azerbaijan-Türkiye cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-medical, military-educational, and other areas, as well as discussed the main activity areas.

Following the final protocol of the meeting, the Azerbaijani delegation visited the military educational institution of the Turkish Armed Forces.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz