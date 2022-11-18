Azerbaijan, Russia eye development of bilateral ties [PHOTO]

18 November 2022 15:12 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

On November 17, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Russian President Vladimir Putin's Special Representative for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The sides discussed bilateral and regional humanitarian and cultural issues, as well as measures to boost regional confidence.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed him of the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations in the post-Karabakh conflict.

The Russian official stressed the importance of Azerbaijan's peace efforts. He expressed readiness to support the implementation of joint activities in the cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

Azerbaijan and Russia cooperate in different fields, such as economy, agriculture, customs, communications, high technology, and others. More than 230 intergovernmental and intercompany documents have been signed between the two countries and six "road maps" are being implemented.

Russia also played a prominent role in the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict resolution. The trilateral peace deal signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, ended the 30-year conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Karabakh that along with seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the 1990s.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz