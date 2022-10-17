Head of Protocol Service of Azerbaijani President dismissed from his post – decree

17 October 2022 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the release of Elchin Baghirov from the post of head of the Protocol Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Following another presidential order, Elchin Baghirov was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The decree comes into force from the date of its signing.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz