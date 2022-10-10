President Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with Moldovan PM [UPDATE]

10 October 2022 12:46 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova Natalia Gavrilita, who arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit.

President Ilham Aliyev welcomed Prime Minister of Moldova Natalia Gavrilita.

They then posed for photographs.

Speaking at the meeting, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said:

- Welcome, Madam Prime Minister. I am very pleased to see you. Thank you for visiting Azerbaijan. I am sure that the visit will be very successful and we will strengthen our cooperation. You are aware that Azerbaijan and Moldova are friends and partners. I am sure that we will work on ways to step up our cooperation in the coming years, because in addition to such good political relations, we should definitely explore opportunities in other sectors. I believe that these issues will be seriously considered during your visit and we will witness some recovery in trade and economic cooperation. I am convinced that there is great potential to increase the level of bilateral trade.

Of course, one of the important issues on the global agenda is energy security. We have already addressed these issues through our representatives. Of course, we will also discuss the current situation and what needs to be done to start cooperation in those areas. There are many other areas, and I believe there will be great opportunities to expand our bilateral agenda. Of course, given the very strong political relations, this should be the case. A few days ago, I had the opportunity to meet with the President in Prague. You know that we had meetings and telephone conversations before. In short, a good and businesslike relationship has been established. I am sure that you will establish good relations with your Azerbaijani counterpart in order to move our partnership forward. Welcome to Azerbaijan again.

Prime Minister of Moldova Natalia Gavrilita said:

- Your Excellency Mr. President, I am very grateful for the opportunity to meet with you and discuss our rapidly developing bilateral relations. Indeed, over the past year and a half, through numerous visits, we have been witnessing a revival in our relations. Taking this opportunity, I once again convey to you the invitation of President Sandu to visit Moldova. We have made multiple trips at different levels. I am glad that during those official visits we celebrated the 30th anniversary of our bilateral relations. Also, we believe that political, economic and humanitarian relations have been very close and improved, but the potential is greater. Therefore, I sincerely wish to meet not only with the Prime Minister and relevant ministers, but also with the business community. A meeting of the Moldovan-Azerbaijani economic commission will be held for the first time in the last 10 years.

I am sure that we will have very productive discussions to expand our cooperation in energy, economic, trade and social fields.

