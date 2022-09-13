Azerbaijani Army positions shelled by Armenian troops in Lachin direction
By Trend
Despite the declared ceasefire, the Armenian armed forces units from positions in the direction of Vagudi settlement of Garakilsa district of the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border shelled the Azerbaijan Army positions from small arms in the direction of Ahmadli settlement of Lachin district at 16:55 (GMT+4) on September 13, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.
The Azerbaijani Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures.
Despite the declaration of a ceasefire since 09:00, Armenia is intensively violating it along the border by using artillery and other heavy weapons.
