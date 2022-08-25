Azerbaijan's historical Shusha, Kazakhstan's Turkestan become twin cities

25 August 2022 14:32 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan's Shusha and Kazakhstan's Turkestan have become twin cities, Azernew reports.

The agreement was signed during the first meeting of the Kazakh-Azerbaijani Business Council in the Azerbaijani capital Baku.

Furthermore, a document on twin cities between the cities of Mingachevir and Uralsk was also signed.

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan signed numerous partnership deals within the framework of the first Kazakh-Azerbaijani Business Council.

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are marking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2022. For over a third of a century, both states, regarded as locomotives of their regions, are making great strides in political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have a comprehensive contractual and legal framework that contains around 90 contracts of various types, such as interstate treaties, intergovernmental agreements, etc.

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan regularly collaborate on a multilateral basis, through international and regional organizations such as the United Nations, OSCE, OIC, CICA, and TURKSOY.

Bilateral ties between the countries are based not only on political but also on economic relations. Today Azerbaijan is a key trade and economic partner of Kazakhstan in the South Caucasus.

