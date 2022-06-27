President Ilham Aliyev warns revanchists in Armenia: If they raise their heads, they should know what awaits them
If the revanchists in Armenia raise their heads, they should know what awaits them, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said addressing the solemn ceremony dedicated to the transfer of the combat banner of the military unit of the commando, as part of a visit to the Kalbajar region, Trend reports.
