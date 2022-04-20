The State Border Service has prevented over 8 kg of drugs and 780 psychotropic substances from being smuggled into Azerbaijan from Iran, the service has reported on its website.

The incident occurred in the service area of the Horadiz border detachment’s border post near Fuzuli region’s Boyuk Bahmanli village at about 1200 on April 18.

The border guards discovered an unattended white package between the bushes while inspecting the border area. During the inspection, some 8.2 kg of drugs (6.5 kg of marijuana, 1 kg of heroin), as well as 780 methadone-40 psychotropic pills were discovered in the package.

The case is undergoing the necessary operational and investigative procedures.

Border protection and search operations are underway to ensure reliable protection of the state border and combat drug trafficking and psychotropic substances.

As Iran borders both Afghanistan and Azerbaijan, drugs are traditionally smuggled in from Afghanistan into Iran and then into Azerbaijan. Given Azerbaijan's geographical location, drug traffickers attempt to smuggle drugs into European countries along the Balkan route via the country.

After the restoration of its territorial integrity, Azerbaijan is taking steps to ensure the safety and restoration of order in the liberated lands. One of these measures is to halt the flow of drugs in the region that was previously controlled by Armenia's illegal regime in Karabakh.

Armenia used Karabakh and the surrounding seven regions for illegal activities such as arms and drug trafficking during its 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani territories. Despite the fact that Azerbaijan repeatedly raised the issue with international organizations, Armenia continued in the same vein, creating all of the necessary conditions for the illegal cultivation, production, and distribution of narcotic substances.

Azerbaijan closed the drug trafficking route from Iran to Armenia and then to Europe that used to pass through Jabrayil region.

After Azerbaijan regained control of the 130-km section of the state border with Iran, which had been under Armenian control for 30 years, the country closed the drug trafficking route from Iran to Armenia and then to Europe.

