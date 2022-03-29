By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Foreign and Security Policy Adviser to the German Chancellor Jens Ploetner have discussed security and energy cooperation, the ministry reported on March 28.

During the meeting, which was organized as part of Bayramov’s working visit to Germany, the sides focused on issues of bilateral cooperation, Azerbaijan-EU relations as well as regional and international security problems.

Bayramov provided detailed information about the post-conflict regional situation, Azerbaijan's steps to implement trilateral statements, reconstruction carried out on its liberated territories, as well as Armenia's violation of the provisions of the November 10, 2020, trilateral statement and obstacles to regional peace and stability.

The minister shared Azerbaijan's views on the future peaceful development of the region.

The two officials also discussed Azerbaijan's contribution to Europe's energy security, implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project, prospects for energy cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.

Bayramov’s working visit to Germany started on March 28. Various bilateral meetings with German officials are planned within the framework of the visit.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Germany amounted to $1.2 billion in 2021. In addition, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $145.6 million in January-February 2022.

The German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan), as the official representative of the German economy in Azerbaijan, provides information services and supports companies in their market and business research since 2012. The AHK Azerbaijan emerged from the German-Azerbaijan Business Association (DAWF) founded in 1999. With more than 140 member companies (as of April 2020), the AHK Azerbaijan is the most powerful European economic association in Azerbaijan.

