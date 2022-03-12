By Trend

The National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria has adopted a Declaration on Azerbaijan's Khojaly genocide, the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Bulgaria told Trend.

On March 10, 2022, the National Assembly of Bulgaria adopted a Declaration to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

The Declaration honors the memory of 613 people killed as a result of the massacre, as well as over 1,000 wounded and missing.

