By Laman Ismayilova

The weather is expected to be cloudy, but primarily rainless in Baku on February 16. Southeast wind will fe followed by northeast wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +2-4 °C at night, +7-10 °C in the daytime, the Ecology Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +2-4 °C at night, +8-10 °C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will be 770 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-70 percent,

Snow is expected in the mountainous regions. It will be foggy in some places. East wind will blow.

The temperature in the regions will be 0 °C and +5 °C at night, +7-10 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be -5 °C and -10 °C at night, 0 °C and -5 °C in the daytime.

