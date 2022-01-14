Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev paid a working visit to Ukraine on January 14 at the invitation of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Azerbaijani President at the Boryspil International Airport in Kyiv decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev was met by First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Emine Japarova and other officials.

