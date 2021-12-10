By Trend

The working arrangements of representatives of foreign media in Azerbaijan is being determined, Trend reports.

The mentioned issue is reflected in the new draft law "on Media".

According to the law, the legal status and professional activities of foreign journalists and representatives of foreign media accredited in Azerbaijan are regulated by the normative acts of Azerbaijan and international treaties which Azerbaijan has joined.

Branches and representative offices of foreign media in Azerbaijan are opened in cases stipulated in international treaties which Azerbaijan has joined.

Accreditation of foreign journalists in Azerbaijan is carried out by a body (structure) determined by the relevant executive authority.

Following the bill, if other countries introduce special restrictions on the professional activities of journalists included in the Media Register, the activities of journalists from these countries may also be limited in Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz