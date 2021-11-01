By Laman Ismayilova

A charity fair "Victory" is underway at Baku Boulevard.

Here one can buy souvenirs, handmade jewelry, try a special menu of restaurants and purchase goods associated with the symbols of Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War.

The charity fair also features festive concerts, patriotic performances, etc.

The guests of the fair are also invited to taste various dishes which are included in the diet of the Azerbaijani soldiers.

The fair has already attracted the attention of Baku residents and guests of the city.

All proceeds from the fair will be transferred to YASHAT Foundation to support members of the families of martyrs and wounded veterans of the Patriotic War.

Set up by the presidential decree in December 2020, the foundation's work covers the families of servicemen killed or disabled during the war and also the families of employees of state bodies (institutions) who became disabled or lost their lives while serving in the liberated lands or while removing the consequences of military operations in the liberated lands.

YASHAT receives donations made through voluntary financial assistance provided by Azerbaijani citizens, Azerbaijanis living abroad, other individuals and legal entities, as well as other sources not prohibited by law.

